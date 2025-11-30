Vestnik Kavkaza

Pope urges to recognize Palestine's independence

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Pope Leo XIV has reiterated the Vatican’s insistence on a two-state resolution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying it’s the “only solution” that can guarantee justice for both sides.

He repeated the Holy See’s longstanding position supporting a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.

“We know that in this moment, Israel doesn’t accept this solution, but we see it as the only one that can offer a solution to the conflict that they are living in,” Leo said.

The creation of a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza has long been seen internationally as the only way to resolve the decades-long conflict.

As of today, the State of Palestine is recognized as a sovereign state by 157 of the 193 UN member states, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, France, Turkmenistan, Malta, Armenia, UAE, Egypt, Russia, Iran, India, Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium.

