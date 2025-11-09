Poti port increases cargo turnover by 17%

Georgia's largest port, Poti, has reported substantial cargo volume expansion, handling approximately 533,000 containers in the first ten months of 2025.

The figure represents a 17% year-on-year increase compared to the 454,000 containers processed during the same period last year, according to a report from APM Terminals Poti.

Vessel traffic also rose significantly, with 300 container ships serviced this year compared to 262 last year.

The port maintains its dominant position in Georgian maritime trade, handling 85% of the country's total cargo volume.