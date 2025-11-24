Putin and Erdogan discuss U.S. plan for Ukraine settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conducted a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin press service said.

The leaders "exchanged opinions on the Ukraine situation, including in light of the U.S. proposals on peace settlement."

"Erdogan expressed his intention to provide all possible assistance to the negotiation process and readiness to continue offering Istanbul as the venue for these purposes," the statement reads.

It was also agreed that Russian-Turkish contacts on the issue of Ukraine would be intensified on various levels.

The U.S. and Ukraine held consultations on the peace plan of Washington consisting of 28 paragraphs the day before.