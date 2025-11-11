Putin and Tokayev meet in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his visiting Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting in the Kremlin on November 12.

The Russian leader thanked Tokayev for finding time to come to Russia as was agreed earlier.

"I am really glad," Putin said.

He also noted that although Russia and Kazakhstan are always in touch, such "protocol things also matter in interstate relations."

"Today, we will have an opportunity to speak informally about all issues of special interest. And tomorrow, when our colleagues join us, we will discuss the entire agenda of our bilateral talks and, naturally, look into future plans," Putin said.

The Kazakh leader noted that Kazakhstan and Russia do not have any major problems in their relations, and should any arise, they are resolved promptly.

"There are no major problems between our nations. If they do crop up, which happens, they are resolved through the efforts primarily of the heads of state and, of course, the governments," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh leader arrived in Moscow for a state visit on November 11. Before the informal meeting with Putin, the Kazakh leader said he wanted to share some of his ideas and considerations with his Russian counterpart and thanked him for the warn reception in Moscow. The two continued their conversation during the dinner.

Tokayev and Putin are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the key issues on the regional and global agenda.