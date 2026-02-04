Putin holds talks with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held substantive talks, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

The diplomat described the conversation between the two leaders as "frank and trusting," which allowed them to confirm "fundamental priorities for work in the coming term."

It was noted that Russian-Chinese trade turnover has consistently surpassed the $200 billion mark, Russia consistently ranks first in energy supplies to China.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Xi Jinping and on the New Year of 2026 and the upcoming Spring Festival.

Xi Jinping has invited President Vladimir Putin of Russia to make an official visit to China in the first half of the year.

The aide noted that Russia and China will mark the 25th anniversary of their Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation on July 16, 2026.

"This fundamental document in terms of international relations, which is fully relevant and matches the spirit of the times, was automatically extended for another five-year period," Ushakov said.

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, was also on the agenda. Putin said that Russia will act "in a measured and responsible manner based on a thorough analysis of the overall security situation"