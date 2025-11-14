Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin spoke with Netanyahu

© Photo: Kremlin website

The Russian president and the Israeli prime minister held a telephone conversation. Putin and Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, Syria, and Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Kremlin press service, the heads of state also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue and Syrian normalization.

