Qarabag FC draws with London's Chelsea

Azerbaijan's Qarabag football club played its next match in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League.

In a match of the fourth round at the Tofik Bahramov Republican Stadium, the Azerbaijani champions hosted Chelsea in Baku.

Leandro Andrade and Marko Janković both converted penalties to give Qarabag the advantage, while Estevão scored Chelsea’s only goal of the half.

Chelsea's player Alejandro Garnacho scored in the 53rd minute of the match - 2:2.

Following this result, Qarabag, with 7 points, rose to 12th place. Chelsea, with the same number of points, are in 10th place.

Qarabag FС will play its 5th match in the championship on November 26 in Italy against Napoli.