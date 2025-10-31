Vestnik Kavkaza

Reports: Bulgaria seeks exemption from Lukoil sanctions

Bulgarian officials are seeking exemption from US sanctions targeting Russian oil company Lukoil, according to media reports.

According to Politico sources, Sofia has formally requested an exemption from US sanctions amid concerns about Lukoil's Burgas refinery operations.

Bulgarian authorities warn that banking restrictions could halt refinery operations, for which the government remains unprepared.

Officials caution that supply disruptions could trigger public protests if Lukoil ceases operations in Bulgaria.

