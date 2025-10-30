Residents return to Khydyrly village in Azerbaijan

Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) will return to the village of Khydyrly in the Aghdam region of Azerbaijan today.

On Friday, October 31, 24 Azerbaijani families, comprising 124 people, are returning to their native village. For a long time, these people had been living in temporary housing, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across Azerbaijan.

The return follows infrastructure restoration efforts creating adequate living conditions in the liberated territories.