Rosatom and IAEA to hold consultations on Friday

Russian and International Atomic Energy Agency delegations will meet in Kaliningrad on November 14 for their latest round of consultations, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev confirmed.

The discussions will focus on safety at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and other nuclear security matters.

The Russian delegation includes Rosatom representatives and officials from several government agencies, alongside an IAEA team led by Director General Rafael Grossi.

Grossi arrived in Kaliningrad earlier this week, marking his second visit to Russia since early autumn.