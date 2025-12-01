Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has strongly criticized the British broadcaster BBC for publishing a report alleging the use of a chemical substance dating back to World War I in Tbilisi.

The BBC article, which claimed the Georgian authorities used "camite" (bromobenzyl cyanide) to disperse protests in 2024, was dismissed by Kobakhidze as "disinformation and an outright lie."

"Unfortunately, the BBC, once a highly reputable broadcaster, is now spreading such nonsense... absolutely false information was spread by the BBC," Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He expressed regret that a serious media outlet had stooped to the level of fake-news Telegram channels and assured that Tbilisi would provide a detailed rebuttal.

The PM clarified that the deliberate publication of false information contradicting Georgia's national interests could be assessed as a criminal offense, as the BBC had knowingly disseminated falsified data, directly harming state interests.