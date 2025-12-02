Rubio: Russia and Ukraine move closer to peace deal

Russia and Ukraine are now closer to a peace agreement than at any time in the last three years, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"I think we've made some progress. We've gotten closer, but we're still not there. We're still not close enough, but that could change. I hope it changes," Rubio said.

He said in an interview with Fox News that the U.S. administration has been working on the deal for 10 months now, trying to find proposals "that both sides could live with."

The U.S. Secretary of State stressed that the last steps in this process will always be the most difficult, and an agreement should be reached soon.