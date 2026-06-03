Russia-Azerbaijan business dialogue taking place at SPIEF 2026

The Russia-Azerbaijan Business Dialogue is under way in St. Petersburg as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, bringing together representatives from Moscow and Baku.

The event's agenda covers growth areas and development prospects in specific economic cooperation sectors, as well as steps taken by the Russian and Azerbaijani governments to boost trade and economic potential.

Speakers include Emin Agalarov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council and President of Agalarov Development; Kirill Lipa, CEO of Transmashholding; Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan; Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia; Gulnara Ragimova-Deniz, Vice President and Advisor to the President and Chairman of VTB Bank's Management Board, also President of the Caspian Business Initiative; and Alexey Repik, Chairman of the Delovaya Rossiya public organization.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.