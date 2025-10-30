Russia and Azerbaijan collaborate to accelerate freight transport

Moscow and Baku are set to implement an electronic consignment note project to streamline their joint freight transportation processes, as announced during the 3rd International Caspian Digital Forum in Kaspiysk.

Russia and Azerbaijan plan to jointly develop and introduce electronic transport documents, deputy head of the Department for International Projects and Digitalization at Russian Railways' International Transport Corridors Directorate Natalia Zadonskaya said. She provided details on the project during the International Caspian Digital Forum.

According to her, Moscow is actively cooperating with countries along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

"In particular, we are working with Azerbaijan on a pilot project to implement e-CMR (the electronic version of the international consignment note). Azerbaijan is also encouraging us to adopt electronic permits," Natalia Zadonskaya said.

The deputy head emphasized that Russia supports the initiative and is fully committed to developing Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in this sphere.