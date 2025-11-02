Russia and Kazakhstan preparing agenda for Putin-Tokayev talks

A list of topics to be discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is being prepared by relevant ministries and agencies, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov said.

"There a lot of issues that are discussed with Kazakhstan, including at the highest level. Naturally, the foreign ministry and other agencies and ministries are preparing a list of topics for talks between the two leaders," Alexey Shevtsov said.

During a CIS summit in Dushanbe earlier, Tokayev said that he will pay a state visit to Russia on November 12.