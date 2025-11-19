Russia increases gas exports to Turkey by 16%

In January-September 2025, Turkey has imported 16 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian gas via two pipelines, representing a 16% year-on-year increase in Russia's exports over the first three quarters.

In September, Turkey imported a total of 1.45 bcm of Russian gas via the key gas pipelines.

In October, Turkish imports from Russia rose by 15.8% compared to the previous month, reaching 1.68 bcm. This marks a record monthly volume since the launch of the TurkStream pipeline nearly six years ago.

Preliminary data for the first three quarters indicates that the volume of Russian pipeline gas delivered to Turkey, excluding yet-to-be-shipped liquefied natural gas (LNG), has increased by 14% in 2025, TASS reported.

A comparison of Russian export data to Turkey for 2023 and 2024 also shows an increase of 2.6%. Last year's total supply volume, including LNG, was over 21.5 bcm, while pipeline gas alone exceeded 21 bcm.

Russia's gas supply system to Turkey comprises two pipelines across the Black Sea: