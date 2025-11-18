Russia increases gold purchases from Kazakhstan

Russia is the second-largest importer of Kazakh gold. Purchases of the precious metal increased 1.6-fold.

In the first 9 months of 2025, Russia increased its gold purchases from Kazakhstan by 1.6-fold. Russia purchased nearly $200 mln worth of the precious metal, the Central Asian republic's statistical bureau informs.

According to the statistical agency, Russia is the second-largest importer of the precious metal. Kyrgyzstan ranked first in terms of purchase volume, buying over 2 tons for $201 mln.