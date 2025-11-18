Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia increases gold purchases from Kazakhstan

Russia increases gold purchases from Kazakhstan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaz

Russia is the second-largest importer of Kazakh gold. Purchases of the precious metal increased 1.6-fold.

In the first 9 months of 2025, Russia increased its gold purchases from Kazakhstan by 1.6-fold. Russia purchased nearly $200 mln worth of the precious metal, the Central Asian republic's statistical bureau informs.

According to the statistical agency, Russia is the second-largest importer of the precious metal. Kyrgyzstan ranked first in terms of purchase volume, buying over 2 tons for $201 mln.

295 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.