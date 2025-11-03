Russia sends wheat to Armenia via Azerbaijan

A wheat-laden train has passed through Azerbaijan en route to Armenia on November 4 for the first time in post-Soviet history.

The train, departing early on November 4, at 00:15 (GMT+4), carried over 1,048 tons of wheat across 15 wagons, traveling from Russia through Azerbaijan and Georgia before arriving at Armenia’s Dalarik station.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced during his state visit to Kazakhstan on October 21, 2025, that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.