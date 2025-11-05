Russia to send additional cargo shipments to Armenia via Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan will keep on acting as a transit route for cargo shipments coming from both Russia and Kazakhstan heading for Armenia, head of Public Relations at Azerbaijan Railways Bakhtiyar Hajiyev said.

Speaking during the departure of a train loaded with Kazakh grain from Azerbaijan to Armenia, Hajiyev noted that yesterday a shipment of wheat from Russia, consisting of 15 wagons weighing 1,048.8 tons, was dispatched through the Yalama-Bilajari-Hajigabul-Boyuk Kesik route to Armenia.

He added that shipments from Kazakhstan have started making their way through Azerbaijan, setting the wheels in motion.