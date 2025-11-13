Russian Foreign Ministry assesses intensity of contacts with U.S.

A dialogue between Moscow and Washington is ongoing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"As soon as the new administration assumed office, we felt a significant desire to resume this dialogue. It is currently underway," Maria Zakharova said.

She noted that there were no further contacts between foreign ministers of Russia and the U.S. following telephone calls between the leaders.

"As for contacts between the foreign ministers of Russia and the U.S., after Anchorage there were no further phone conversations between the diplomatic officials," Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, this communication is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and for advancing the bilateral agenda.