Russian-Uzbek relations celebrate 20th anniversary

Russia and Uzbekistan’s political, trade and economic ties are strengthening despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, Russian Ambassador Alexey Yerkhov said at the roundtable, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Alliance between Russia and Uzbekistan.

According to him, the scale and depth of Russia-Uzbekistan political, as well as trade and economic, ties set a benchmark unattainable for many other countries.

"Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, pressure and blackmail from Western states, extensive work on developing the full spectrum of <..> Russian-Uzbek relations continues," Alexey Yerkhov said.

The diplomat noted that the key to future joint achievements is the trusting dialogue between the two countries’ leaders.