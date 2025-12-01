SCO anti-terrorist drills underway in Iran

The Sahand-2025 anti-terrorist drills involving member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have begun in northwestern Iran, the Iranian television channel reported.

The drills started in Iran’s East Azarbaijan Province on December 1. Hosted by the ground force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the drill will run for five days.

Five countries will take part in the exercises, while 13 or 14 others will observe them.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and international security organization grouping Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.