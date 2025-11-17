Saudi Arabia plans $1 trillion US investment package

President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are conducting bilateral discussions at the White House, focusing on strategic cooperation.

Media sources indicate F-35 fighter jet sales represent a central negotiation point, with Saudi Arabia seeking 48 fifth-generation aircraft that could significantly change the situation in the Middle East.

The Crown Prince has reportedly promised Trump to increase the kingdom's investment in the US economy to $1 trillion.

The meeting follows President Trump's spring visit to Saudi Arabia, where initial investment plans of approximately $600 billion were announced.