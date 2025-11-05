Sea Bridge ferry departs from Trabzon for Sochi

The Sea Bridge ferry has departed the Turkish port of Trabzon for Russia’s Sochi on its maiden voyage as part of its regular service, the Liderline company reported.

The ship has left the Trabzon port area at 21:40 local time, coincides with Moscow time.

Earlier reports said that the first route would not carry cargo or vehicles. Once regular service begins, ferries will depart from Trabzon to Sochi on Wednesdays and Sundays, and run in the opposite direction on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ferry service between Sochi and Trabzon has resumed after being suspended 14 years ago. The last ferry on this line ran in 2011.