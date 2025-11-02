Vestnik Kavkaza

Syrian president's visit to U.S. confirmed

Syrian president's visit to U.S. confirmed
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit the White House in early November and discuss the reconstruction of Syria, Syrian Foreign Minister Asad al-Shaibani confirmed.

"There will be many issues on the table, starting with the lifting of sanctions and opening of a new chapter between the U.S. and Syria. We want to establish a very strong partnership between the two countries," Shibani said.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack said that Sharaa would visit Washington, with a White House official later saying the visit would happen around November 10.

According to the U.S. State Department, no previous Syrian president has paid an official visit to Washington.

300 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.