Tehran condemns Israeli strikes on Syria

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli strikes on Syria and criticized the UN Security Council's stance on refraining from taking action against Tel Aviv.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, which resulted in several deaths.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned the Israeli regime's ground and air incursion into the Beit Jann region of southern Syria and the killing of several Syrian citizens,”

– the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that the UN Security Council's inaction is "regrettable.”