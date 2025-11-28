Topuria reveals hiatus from active competition

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has revealed that he will not compete in the first quarter of 2026 due to personal reasons.

The sportsman said he won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year, because he's going through a difficult moment in my personal life.

"I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible. I don’t want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon as the matters are resolved I’ll let the UFC know I’m ready to begin my return," Ilia Topuria said.

Ilia Topuria has been able to knock out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira across his last three fights.