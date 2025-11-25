Trump: Ukraine peace plan whittled down to 22 points

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the Washington-proposed peace plan for Ukraine has been whittled down from 28 points to 22.

According to him, that was not a plan, it was a concept.

The U.S. leader was asked to comment on criticism from his Republican allies who argued that the original version of the peace plan put forward by the Trump administration was too pro-Russian.

"They've taken each one of the 28 points, and then you get down to 22 points. A lot of them were solved, and actually very favorably," Trump said.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that the document had been reduced from 28 points to 19 by Monday.