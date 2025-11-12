Türkiye detains over 8,500 border violators

Turkish military forces have detained over 8,500 border violators since the beginning of the year, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

During the past week alone, 244 individuals - including a suspected terrorist organization member - were apprehended at the border, while over 700 others were prevented from entering Türkiye.

Security operations against PKK militants continue, with two members of the Kurdish organization detained in northern Iraq. Turkish forces are actively searching for hidden shelters and weapons caches near border areas.