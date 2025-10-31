Türkiye ready to host fourth round of Russia-Ukraine talks

During a November 1 appearance on TRT World Forum, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye's readiness to provide a venue for the fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"We sincerely believe that diplomacy remains the only path to a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine. We reiterate our readiness to host the fourth round of talks and a potential leaders' summit in Istanbul",

Fidan said.

The minister noted that previous Istanbul talks in May, June, and July had achieved concrete outcomes, including reestablished direct communication channels.

Let us remind you that the first three rounds of talks between representatives of Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on May 16, on June 2, and on July 23, respectively.