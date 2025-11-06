Turkey issues arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several top government and military officials on charges of genocide, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

"At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, the duty Magistrate for Criminal Cases in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 37 suspects, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir and Israeli Navy Commander David Saar Salama," the statement reads.

The charges are partly based on Israel's actions against the ships of the Sumud flotilla. The victims of the flotilla mission, who were detained and subsequently extradited to Turkey, were interviewed.