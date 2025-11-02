Turkey launches special program to support Syria

Under the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a special program for supporting Syria was launched, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the COMCEC Ministerial Meeting on Monday in Istanbul.

“Syria’s recovery is our priority; thus, we launch a special support program under COMCEC today,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader explained that through this program, which will contribute to strengthening human and institutional capacity, they will provide project support to Syria in various areas.

According to him, the support of the OIC and the Islamic world is extremely important in ensuring the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

"Syria's integration with regional economies will bring tangible benefits to both Syria and our region," Erdogan said.

Touching on COMCEC's structure, the Turkish leader urged to promote Islamic finance products to improve small and medium-sized enterprises' access to finance and align export credits and insurance systems with Islamic principles.