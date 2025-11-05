Turkey's intelligence chief meets with Hamas in Istanbul

Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin met with a delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire, Turkish security sources said.

The Hamas delegation was led by Hamas Political Bureau member and head of the negotiation team Khalil al-Hayya.

The sides discussed the path to be followed in implementing the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire plan. They discussed steps to ensure smooth operation of the ceasefire process and how to overcome existing problems.