Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Germany

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Germany on November 28. During the visit, Fidan will meet with his counterpart Johann Wadephul, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reports.

According to the ministry, the agenda includes talks on achieving a political settlement in Ukraine as well as the situation in Gaza in the context of the ceasefire. The Turkish Foreign Minister intends to address the humanitarian situation.

"Hakan Fidan will emphasize the need to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid, the launch of reconstruction work, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops",

the Turkish Foreign Ministry reported.