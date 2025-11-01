Türkiye Insists on ending PKK activities in Syria, Iraq

The Turkish Foreign Minister announced that Ankara supports the cessation of PKK activities in Syria and Iraq. Last week, the organization began withdrawing its troops from Turkish territory.

Türkiye demands that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) cease its activities in Syria and Iraq. The relevant statement was made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, he noted that the terrorists must withdraw from the captured territories.

"This is extremely important for the stability and security of the region, and for preventing foreign interference,”

– the Turkish Foreign Minister said.