Two French nationals freed from Iranian prison

French President Emmanuel Macron said two French nationals have been released from an Iranian prison after more than 3 years in detention on spying charges.

Expressing “immense relief”, the French ledaer said that Cecile Kohler, 41, and her partner Jacques Paris, 72 had been released from Evin prison in northern Tehran.

“I welcome that first step,” Emmanuel Macron said.

According to him, the dialogue with Iranian authorities is continuing to allow them to return to France “as soon as possible.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that Kohler and Paris were both “safe” at the French Residence in Tehran while awaiting their “definitive release.” He declined to give details on when they would be allowed to leave Iran.