UAE company interested in acquiring Lukoil's foreign assets

Abu Dhabi-based investment fund International Holding Company (IHC) has expressed interest in acquiring Lukoil’s foreign assets.

According to the company, the potential investor had submitted a corresponding request to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which had previously added Lukoil and its subsidiaries to the sanctions list.

IHC is one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the UAE controlled by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund. The company manages a diversified portfolio of assets in the energy, technology, and industrial sectors. It is considered one of the largest in the country by asset volume.

In October, the U.S. and UK added Lukoil to their sanctions lists. Later the company announced that it intended to sell its international assets due to the introduction of restrictive measures.