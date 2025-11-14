Vestnik Kavkaza

UN Security Council extends sanctions against Yemen's Houthis

The UN Security Council extended sanctions against the Houthis in Yemen for another year. The UN also condemned the radicals' attacks against civilian targets.

The UN Security Council extended by a majority vote sanctions against the Yemeni Houthis for one year. Russia and China were the only Security Council members to abstain from the vote.

The Security Council also called on other countries to make efforts to uphold the arms embargo against the radicals. The UN condemned the radicals' attacks and called for an end to their actions against civilian targets.

