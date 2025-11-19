U.S. actively working on new plan for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the Trump administration is in communication with both Kiev and Moscow to come up with ideas for possible Ukraine peace plans.

"A lasting peace would require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions. That is why we are and will continue to develop a list of potential ideas for ending this war based on input from both sides of this conflict," Rubio said.

The peace plan for Ukraine proposed by the U.S. administration envisages Ukraine ceding some territories in exchange for U.S. security guarantees and abandoning the idea of joining NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly approved a 28-point peace proposal, Axios reported.

According to Wall Street Journal, elements of Trump's proposal track what Russian President Vladimir Putin offered during a summit in Alaska.

While the U.S. has been "secretly working in consultation with Russia", it's not yet clear how Ukraine and its European backers will feel about the plan.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia is ready to discuss the political aspects of the Ukrainian settlement with Kiev, but it has not yet received Ukraine's response to the proposal of creating three working groups in the Istanbul process. Moreover, Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Putin's invitation to meet in Moscow.