U.S. and E3 submit IAEA-Iran motion

Europe's top three powers and the U.S. have submitted a draft resolution to the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors demanding access from Iran over its bombed nuclear sites and enriched uranium stock, Reuters reported.

Diplomats said the draft resolution submitted by France, Britain, Germany and the United States is highly likely to be passed as early as November 19.

In November, it was reported that the IAEA is conducting inspections at at least two Iranian facilities.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran remains a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and comprehensive safeguards agreement.