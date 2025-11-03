U.S. asks UN Security Council to lift sanctions on Syria

The United States has proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on November 10.

The draft resolution would also lift sanctions on Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab. But it was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the U.S., France or Britain to be adopted.

Washington has been urging the 15-member Security Council for months to ease Syria sanctions.

A Security Council sanctions committee has been regularly granting Sharaa travel exemptions this year, so even if the U.S.-drafted resolution is not adopted before Monday, the Syrian president is still likely to be able to visit the White House, Reuters reported.