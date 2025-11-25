U.S. to sell Saudi Arabia less advanced F-35 over Israeli concerns - report

The F-35 fighter jets the U.S. plans to sell Saudi Arabia will be less advanced than those operated by Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the sale, but officials said the Saudi aircraft will lack superior features of Israel’s fleet that include advanced weapons systems and electronic warfare equipment.

Rubio will have talks with Israel to make sure the F-35 deal with Saudi Arabia doesn't undermine the Israel Defense Forces' qualitative military edge - the U.S. law that guarantees Israel’s military edge in the region, Axios reported.

Israel enjoys unique permissions to modify its F-35s, including the ability to integrate its own weapons systems and add radar-jamming capabilities and other upgrades that do not require U.S. approval.

Beyond capability differences, Israel maintains a numerical advantage, currently operating two squadrons of F-35s with a third on order. Saudi Arabia would be limited to two squadrons that won't be delivered for several years.

Israel has operated F-35s in the region for roughly eight years, giving it significant experience in learning the aircraft’s systems and capabilities.