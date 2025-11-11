Yuriy Ushakov: The Anchorage summit agreements remain valid for both Washington and Moscow. Russia is committed to them in subsequent contacts regarding the Ukrainian crisis.

Washington is ready to follow the agreements reached during the talks between the US and Russian leaders in Anchorage. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yuriy Ushakov, the results of the Alaska summit remain valid.

"These agreements [reached in Anchorage] are in working order; no one has refused them, neither the American side nor, of course, us,”

– Yuriy Ushakov said.