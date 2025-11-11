Vestnik Kavkaza

US,Russia not refusing Anchorage agreements, Yuriy Ushakov says

US,Russia not refusing Anchorage agreements, Yuriy Ushakov says
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Yuriy Ushakov: The Anchorage summit agreements remain valid for both Washington and Moscow. Russia is committed to them in subsequent contacts regarding the Ukrainian crisis.

Washington is ready to follow the agreements reached during the talks between the US and Russian leaders in Anchorage. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yuriy Ushakov, the results of the Alaska summit remain valid.

"These agreements [reached in Anchorage] are in working order; no one has refused them, neither the American side nor, of course, us,”

– Yuriy Ushakov said.

300 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.