Victory parade underway in Baku

A parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day in Azerbaijan's Patriotic War has commenced in the country's capital. The event is being attended by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan.

A military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the victory in Azerbaijan's Patriotic War is currently underway in Baku.

The parade is being attended by the nation's leadership: the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the First Vice-President, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

The celebratory parade in Baku is also hosting international guests. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Azerbaijan this morning, while Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Baku yesterday for a two-day official visit.

Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, arrived in the Azerbaijani capital on November 8.