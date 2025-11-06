Whitkoff hails Ilham Aliyev as example of statesmanship

US Presidential Envoy Steven Whitkoff believes that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev demonstrated an example of statesmanship in the conflict with Armenia.

"President Ilham Aliyev's got much superior army. He took his moment to take back some land from Armenia",

Steven Whitkoff said during the America Business Forum in Miami.

The US Special Envoy also shared that during their August 8 meeting, Donald Trump asked Ilham Aliyev: "Why did you stop? You had them on the run. You've got the bigger military. What made you stop?". The Azerbaijani president responded: "Because that’s all I wanted back, was what they took. I didn't need more".

"It was an amazing decision on his part to do this. It was an example of statesmanship",

Witkoff added.

The statement comes ahead of Azerbaijan's November 8 Victory Day, commemorating five years since the liberation of territories formerly occupied by Armenia.