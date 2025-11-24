World Bank: Georgia shows sustained growth and economic resilience

World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Rolande Pryce, outlined three conditions for Georgia's economy: investment attraction, technological advancement, and innovation cultivation. She made this statement during the "Georgia: Growth to High Incomes" forum in Tbilisi.

The director affirmed Georgia has demonstrated substantial economic expansion over the past five-year period while maintaining notable resilience against external shocks.

Pryce acknowledged remaining challenges requiring governmental attention, particularly emphasizing employment generation as a primary focus area.