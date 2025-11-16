World’s tallest hotel opens in Dubai

Dubai continues to push architectural boundaries with the launch of Ciel Dubai Marina - the world’s tallest hotel.

Soaring at a staggering 377 metres, the Ciel Dubai Marina hotel replaced the Gevora Hotel (356 metres) as the world’s tallest hotel.

The hotel has 1,004 rooms spread across 82 floors. Managed by The First Group Hospitality, the hotel will provide guests with immediate access to Dubai Marina and its famed shopping, beaches and attractions.

The hotel also snags some additional Guinness World Records once it opens its doors, including the world’s highest infinity pool and the world’s highest club.