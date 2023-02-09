Georgian parliament to collect aid for Turkey from MP's salaries for absence

9 Feb. 14:10

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said the legislative body would launch a charity campaign to send aid to people affected by the devastating quake in Turkey.

Papuashvili urged all members of the Parliament to participate in the charity event and noted the amount of sum withheld from MPs’ salaries for the absence [in the parliament sessions] without a good reason in December would go to the charity campaign.

According to him, a special bank account was opened in the Parliament for the donations and added all necessary products and supplies would be sent shortly to Turkey.

On Monday 60 Georgian rescuers were sent to Turkey to help with the search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the earthquake. Additionally, a team of 40 rescuers were sent to join their colleagues yesterday.