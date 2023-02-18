Lavrov may visit Azerbaijan before the end of month

18 Feb. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to Baku at the end of February is being worked out, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Such a visit is being worked out," she said, answering a question about Lavrov's possible visit to Baku at the end of February.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that phone talks were held between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan in late January. During the conversation, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the situation around the Lachin road and the draft peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.