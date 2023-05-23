Who endorsed by Sinan Ogan?

23 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Sinan Ogan, who came third in last week's presidential election in Türkiye, has endorsed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the runoff vote scheduled for next Sunday, .

"I declare that we will support the candidate of People’s Alliance, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of the presidential election," Ogan said.

He called on his supporters to back Erdogan in the runoff. "We had all kinds of consultations before making the last decision. We have taken this decision because we believe that our decision is the right decision for our country and nation," Sinan Ogan explained his decision.

Erdogan will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote May 28.

Erdogan finished the first round with 49.52% of the vote, while Kilicdaroglu came second at 44.88% and Sinan Ogan of the ATA (Ancestral) Alliance got 5.17%.